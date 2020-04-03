Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

