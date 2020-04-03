Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from William Blair

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Shares of CCL opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

