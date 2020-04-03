Carry (CRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $757,811.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $757,811.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.04529485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036636 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010490 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,539,368,120 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

