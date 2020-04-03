Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price was down 8.2% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $50.56, approximately 2,499,834 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,950,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from to in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $11,099,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 200,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

