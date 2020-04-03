CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Price Down 8.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) traded down 8.6% on Wednesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. CenterPoint Energy traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $14.12, 9,714,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 7,305,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.