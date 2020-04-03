Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 27th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CHMI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.