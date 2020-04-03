Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.66

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 30998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

The stock has a market cap of $60.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.61.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.70%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

