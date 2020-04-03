China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Upgraded to Buy at New Street Research

China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of China Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of CHWRF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. China Tower has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

