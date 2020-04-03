China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

CYD opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. AXA increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

