Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $66.27 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

