Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cimpress from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.