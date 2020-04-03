CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.26. CIT Group shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 3,250,909 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other CIT Group news, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,141,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

