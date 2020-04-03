Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.51, 29,190,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 21,713,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.98.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.