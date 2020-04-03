CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director John G. Russell Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

