CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Gap Down to $58.75

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.90, but opened at $58.75. CMS Energy shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 821,457 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after buying an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after buying an additional 522,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.