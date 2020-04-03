CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Ellyn L. Brown Acquires 2,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNO opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

