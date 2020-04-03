Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.