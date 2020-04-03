COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Evercore ISI downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Investec upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

