Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.