Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Announces — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $18.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

