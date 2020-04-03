Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

