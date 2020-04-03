Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $9.74 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

