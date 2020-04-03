Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on May 29th

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

