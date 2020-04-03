Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Trading Down 12.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s share price traded down 12.3% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Colfax traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.37, 2,133,046 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,653,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

