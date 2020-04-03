Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,479 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $68.17 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

