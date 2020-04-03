Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

