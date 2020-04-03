CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price dropped 7% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CommVault Systems traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.63, approximately 606,610 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 756,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,528,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

