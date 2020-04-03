Conceal Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $343,201.04 and approximately $43,693.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00995390 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00045337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00171844 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00071326 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,861,734 coins and its circulating supply is 6,890,414 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

