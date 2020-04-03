ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Shares of COP opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 179,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 118,303 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

