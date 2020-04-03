Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.