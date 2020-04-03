Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period. Corecivic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Corecivic has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on CXW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.