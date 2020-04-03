Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down to $139.73

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.18, but opened at $139.73. Coupa Software shares last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 98,301 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,260 shares of company stock worth $23,812,904. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.