Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 11.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price fell 11.8% on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $71.28 and last traded at $73.36, 785,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 581,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

