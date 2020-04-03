Cred (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0089

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, UEX and OKEx. Over the last week, Cred has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $2.82 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 222.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.02614080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

