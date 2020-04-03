Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.16–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.11 million.Cree also updated its Q3 guidance to (0.16)-(0.14) EPS.

CREE opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.98. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $69.21.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CREE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.48.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.