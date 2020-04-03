Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.16)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.16–0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Charter Equity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $34.01 on Friday. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

