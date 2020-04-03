Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 499,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $386.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.03. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

