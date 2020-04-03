Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.23. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,168,604 shares.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $290.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

