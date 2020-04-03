Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were down 8.5% on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.54, approximately 1,094,817 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,437,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CROX. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

