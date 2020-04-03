Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

