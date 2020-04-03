Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $54.46. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 6,586,480 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

