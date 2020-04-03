Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,855,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,148% from the previous session’s volume of 228,729 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Datasea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

