Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 248,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

