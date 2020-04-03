Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 91100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56,867.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

