Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Denbury Resources worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 224,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 899,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,827,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.93.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.