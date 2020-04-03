Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €250.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €288.85 ($335.87).

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.