Deutsche Bank Downgrades RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Hold

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

