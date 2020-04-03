Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 16.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) dropped 16.4% on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.78, approximately 2,890,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,153,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.