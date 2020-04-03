Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,698,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the previous session’s volume of 761,900 shares.The stock last traded at $1.27 and had previously closed at $0.86.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

