Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (EVGBC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 6th

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01.

About Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

